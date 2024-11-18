Former Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly looks to resurrect career at TS Galaxy

Betway Premiership bottom dwellers TS Galaxy are continuing to make the headlines during the international break after announcing the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly on Monday. A few days after unveiling their new coach and technical director, TS Galaxy has captured Dolly on a free transfer to try and get their Premiership campaign going following a nightmare start to the new season.

“Welcome Keagan Dolly. We are excited to have you join the team! Signed and sealed, let’s achieve great things together,” TS Galaxy posted on X. Sead Ramovic quit as head coach of the Rockets after a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC shortly before the international break. This followed a winless start to the season, with Galaxy managing only two points from six matches thus far in the league, with four defeats and two draws. TS Galaxy replaced Ramovic with coach Adnan Beganovic and technical adviser Nermin Basic. According to the club Basic and Beganovic worked together NKTravnik in Bosnia Herzegovina.

@TSGALAXYFC we welcome Coach Nermin Basic, a UEFA Pro License Coach who joins us as the Technical Adviser to our new Head Coach, Adnan Beganovic. Coach Basic and Beganovic have a rich history having worked together NKTravnik in Bosnia Herzegovina. Coach Basic has 20 years… pic.twitter.com/XOrM1sw44S — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) November 15, 2024

Basic, however, has coached in Africa before, having had stints with Premeiro de Augusto in Angola, while he served as an assistant at Ismailia in Egypt. The team has roped in Dolly to get their frontline firing. TS Galaxy has only scored three goals in their six league matches, while conceding eight. The 31-year-old Dolly had reportedly been training with TS Galaxy before eventually signing a short-term deal to the end of the season. He is likely to feature in their next match away to Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, November 26.