Former Kaizer Chiefs star Lucky Maselesele has died at the age of 41 – report

Soccer Laduma reported on Friday that details surrounding the Alexandra-born fan favourite’s death were not yet clear.

Cape Town – Former Kaizer Chiefs star Lucky Maselesele has reportedly passed away at the age of 41.

Maselesele, who played for AmaKhosi between 1998 and 2004 having come through its youth ranks, was known for his dribbling skills and high work rate. He was capped once at international level.

Isaac Mabotsa, who played alongside Maselesele, was heartbroken by the former star’s passing.

Former Kaizer Chiefs, Maritzburg United & Black Leopards midfielder Lucky Maselesele has passed away at the age of 41 #SSDiski — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) October 15, 2021

“I can confirm the sad news, but at the moment I request that we be given time to come to terms with what has happened. I am at his home as I speak, but please understand, I won’t make any further comment on the matter,” Mabotsa was quoted by Soccer Laduma.