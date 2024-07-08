Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker set to take up new role at TS Galaxy

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker Bernard Parker, has been appointed as the new head coach of TS Galaxy’s DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team, which could signal the end of his playing career. The experienced forward who joined TS Galaxy in 2022 after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs took to Instagram to thank the management staff at the Rockets for allowing taking charge of the reserve team.

"Thank you for the opportunity Mr chairman Tim Sukazi, the TS Galaxy family and the senior coaching staff for trusting me to take charge as the head coach at DDC. I promise to make the most of it,“ said Parker. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BernardParker (@bernard_parker_25) The 38-year-old spent two years at the Mpumalanga-based outfit and managed to make 34 appearances, while scoring three goals. He was released by the club as a player following the end of his contract last season. The ‘Die Hond’ as he is affectionately known struggled with injuries last season, which forced him out of action for the majority of the Premiership campaign.

With age not on his side, Parker’s decision to take charge of the reserve team could signal the end of his playing career. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BernardParker (@bernard_parker_25) Parker joins an illustrious list of former Premier Soccer League (PSL) players who have taken charge of teams in the reserve league. Former Players such as Joseph Makhanya, Suprise Moriri and Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane have all taken charge of teams in the DDC.