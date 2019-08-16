CAPE TOWN – Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon is back in top-flight football – but in South Africa and not overseas. The 22-year-old Moon, who hails from Pietermaritzburg, was offloaded by the Amakhosi at the end of last season, and was hoping to clinch a move abroad.

He trained with Scottish club Hibernian, and also tried his luck in Hungary, but nothing materialised.

Now he will add much-needed PSL experience to newly promoted Stellenbosch FC, who have made a reasonable start to the Premiership.

They managed to secure a point in their season opener against Chippa United in a 0-0 draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Stellenbosch then went toe-to-toe with Cape Town City in last weekend’s derby at Athlone Stadium, but lost 1-0 after Craig David scored in the sixth minute for Benni McCarthy’s team.

Steve Barker’s charges are next in action on 25 August – due to the MTN8 taking place this weekend – when they host Maritzburg United.





