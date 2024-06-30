Former Orlando Pirates and Zambia forward Justin Shonga dies after short illness

Former Orlando Pirates and Zambia forward Justin Shonga died in Lusaka, according to the Zambian Football Association (Faz) on Sunday. Faz confirmed the news on X, formerly Twitter, with a short statement.

“Former Chipolopolo forward Justin Shonga has died. Zambia Police Deputy Spokesperson Dan Mwale has confirmed in an interview with the FAZ Media Team. Mwale said Shonga died at Sikanze Police Hospital after a short illness. More details will be availed in due course.” Shonga was 27.

Congratulations to @orlandopirates striker, Justin Shonga for winning the #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month Award.



Here is a recap of the Goal YOU voted as the best in February 2018 pic.twitter.com/ygm78JT0Y7 — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 5, 2018 Clubs fighting for his signature Shonga was plying his trade in the Saudi Arabian third division club Narjan, at the time of his death. However, as recently as Friday the player was linked with a move to United Arab Emirates club Al Wahda was reportedly interested in securing the services of the youngster.

It was also believed that Chippa United were interested in signing Shonga. Shonga first hit headlines in the DStv Premiership in 2017, after signing with Pirates. He would go on to play over 46 times for the Soweto Giants, while scoring 10 goals. His time at Pirates was short-lived though as he moved to Cape Town City FC in 2020 and in 2022 he joined Sekhukhune United. For Sekhukhune, Shonga scored twice in 10 matches, while at City he bagged five goals in 22 appearances. Before joining Sekhukhune though, Shonga had moved to Egypt for a stint with Ismaily SC. But after just four caps for the Egyptian outfit it was back to South Africa for Shonga.