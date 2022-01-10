Former Pirates winger Justin Shonga returns to PSL after a spell in Egypt

Cape Town — While activity in the mid-season transfer window has been fairly muted, Sekhukhune United have been active, more than most fellow PSL teams. They signed former Orlando Pirates winger Justin Shonga, who was a free agent after securing his release from the Egyptian Premier League outfit Ismailly a few weeks ago.

According to sources at the Kempton Park-based club, the 33-times capped Zambian international striker Shonga has been training with the club. He has signed a contract until the end of the season. Shonga is well known in Premier Soccer League (PSL) circles. After his 46-match stint at Pirates, he played for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Cape Town City before moving on to Egypt. Sekhukhune have also signed international striker Elmo Kambindu of Namibia. He will join fellow Namibians Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns), Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates) and Ananias Gebhardt (Baroka United) in the PSL.

Kambindu, who has been capped 20 times for Namibia, last played for Mozambican outfit Costa do Sol. He started his pro career with Namibia Premier League club, Mighty Gunners. Sekhukhune will kick off the second half of the season on Sunday, 16 January with an away fixture against Stellenbosch FC in the Winelands. Sekhukhune have also bolstered their DStv Diski Challenge ranks by signing Doornkop students Kgothatso Mathibe, Slindile Nhlapo and Sibongiseni Gabuza (20), who were impressive in the recent Phillys Games event.