Former PSL strikers Jeremy Brockie, James Keene ‘offer services’ to Kaizer Chiefs amidst squad exodus

Durban - Former SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie has offered his services to Kaizer Chiefs in a Twitter post following a squad exodus from the Amakhosi on Wednesday. On Wednesday Chiefs announced the departures of Daniel Akpeyi, Leonardo Castro, Kearyn Baccus, Samir Nurkovic, Lararous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso as well as goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs player exodus shows they mean business The New Zealand international Brockie is best remembered for a three year spell with SuperSport United for whom he scored 41 goals and supplied 15 assists. Hey @MikeMakaab I see there’s been a few exits @KaizerChiefs are they looking for Sniper 🤪⚽️ — Jeremy Brockie (@JRBrockie) June 2, 2022 After having established himself as one of the most feared strikers in the South African top-flight, Brockie earned a move to Sundowns in 2018. However, he failed to live up to expectations at Masandawana, scoring just two goals in an unsuccessful two year spell.

A move to Maritzburg United followed and Brockie was unable to re-find his confidence there either. Since 2021, the 34-year-old has been on the books of Edgeworth FC in Australia. I can make a come back also if you need a strike partner? — James Keene (@JamesKeene28) June 2, 2022 Brockie is not the only footballer to offer his services to Chiefs as former Portsmouth and SuperSport United striker James Keene responded to the New Zealander on Twitter, indicating that he would be willing to come out of retirement if Chiefs needed his services.

The 36-year-old officially retired from professional football earlier this year, having last been on the books of Östers IF in Sweden. A journeyman, the Englishman played for no less than 15 clubs throughout his 18-year professional career. He scored 21 goals in South Africa across two stints with SuperSport United and the now defunct Bidvest Wits. Keene is also among a rare crop of ex South African top-flight footballers to have played in the Europa League.

