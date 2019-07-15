Former striker Marc Batchelor played for a number of SA clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Photo: Motshwari Mofokeng

Former striker Marc Batchelor was shot dead in Johannesburg on Monday night. Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini confirmed the incident to IOL Sport.

“Police are investigating a murder case after a former soccer player, Mark Bachelor (sic), was attacked by two men driving a motorbike in Olivedale outside his house. He was shot several times and died inside his vehicle,” a police statement read.

“The suspects then drove away without taking anything. The motive for the attack is still unknown. No one has been arrested.”

Pictures on social media showed that there were a number of bullet holes in the driver’s window of Batchelor’s vehicle.

The former goal-scorer played for a number of clubs in South Africa , including Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Batchelor is perhaps best remembered for being part of the Pirates team that won the African Champions League tournament in 1995.

