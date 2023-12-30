Four could be the magic number for Cavin Johnson and Kaizer Chiefs

Interim coach Cavin Johnson may cause Kaizer Chiefs to abandon their search for a new mentor if Amakhosi can make it four DStv Premiership victories on the bounce against Sekhukhune United in Polokwane tonight (8pm kick-off). Chiefs are the form team going into this fixture after winning four of their last five matches. After their recent triumphs, Chiefs are in sixth place, and another three points tonight will place them in the top four.

In their last five meetings with one another, Chiefs came out on top on three occasions, with Sekhukhune winning two. Johnson will be able to call on striker Ashley du Preez, who has shown that he has recovered from a long-term injury after his 23-minute stint as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Richards Bay at Soccer City. “I was happy we won that game, and I felt I was fully fit, 100 percent,” said Du Preez. “Just touching the ball, playing with the team and in front of the fans, I loved that.

“To maintain the momentum, we need to keep working hard at training. The three back-to-back wins have been amazing for the team. It is what we want. "We want to continue our winning mentality into the last game of the year. “We want to go out there, and firstly enjoy ourselves, and get three points and end the year on a high note.

“For us as a team, we’ve been striving to do better one game at a time and want to continue winning. I want to help the team to get the three points – that’s what I want to do for the last game, to work extremely hard.” Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart, who is likely to wear the captain’s armband again, said the recent victories will inspire the players to continue their winning run into the new year. “Winning three games back-to-back is very good for the team. It helps a lot to build momentum. We are putting all our efforts into the team, to try to win every game,” he said.

“We have reached the middle of the season and, as a team, we are just focused on each game as it comes, trying to win every time we play. “Going forward into the next game now, it’s Sekhukhune United and the coach has worked out a game-plan, and we will go out and try to execute his instructions. We always put maximum effort in.”

Since new coach Lehlohonolo Seema took over at Sekhukhune last month, he’s overseen a win and loss in the PSL competition. However, Babina Noko have been busy with the Caf Confederations Cup, where they’ve done reasonably well and still have a chance at qualification. They will focus on the league for now as they currently sit in 14th position, just seven points above the relegation play-off spot.