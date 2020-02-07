The master vs the Student
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane first crossed paths with Kaitano Tembo when the Zimbabwean was his assistant at SuperSport over 10 years ago. But the latter would soon hang up his boots as he cut his coaching teeth at the SuperSport’s development ranks.
Eight years ago, Mosimane joined the Brazilians following an unsuccessful stint with Bafana Bafana, while Tembo finally assumed the hot seat at SuperSport last season after assisting Mosimane’s successors on several occasions.
This season, though, that the master and student have traded intensive blows, SuperSport knocking the Brazilians out of the MTN8, while Mosimane and his team have bagged six points against their rivals in the two league meetings.