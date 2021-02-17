Four of the best free agents for teams still looking to bolster their squad

DURBAN - While the transfer window is over, clubs who are looking to bolster their squads can still turn to the free agent market to add quality. The following are some of the best free agents that are available: Darren Keet The 31-year-old was most recently Bafana Bafana’s second-choice goalkeeper to Ronwen Williams but now finds himself without a club after parting with Belgian side OH Leuven in October 2020. Goalkeepers end their prime at 34 and Keet may still be one of the best South African goalkeepers when on song. Known for his strong reflexes and height, the former Bidvest Wits shot-stopper won the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season award in 2017, the same year that he helped the now defunct Wits to win the PSL title. Keet is unlikely to be included in the Bafana Bafana squad in the near future unless he finds a club soon. He needs to find a new team to kick-start his career and get back into Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki’s plans.

Oupa Manyisa

The central midfielder was on the books of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at the start of the season before the deal broke down a few weeks later, reportedly because of the Limpopo club’s financial issues.

Despite being 32-years-old, the right-footed Manyisa is still capable of playing at the highest level and will take a winning mentality to whichever club he joins, given his successes with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, Manyisa has injury troubles and whichever club signs him will have to be willing to take that risk.

Roland Putsche

The Austrian had arguably the best spell of his career with Cape Town City between 2016-2020, establishing himself as a hard-working defensive midfielder and helping the Western Cape side win the 2016 Telkom Knockout Cup and 2018 MTN 8.

Putsche has been unable to find success in Europe after leaving City, so maybe a return to South Africa can help him enjoy his football again?

Patrick Phungwayo

The once highly-rated Phungwayo has been unable to find a club since being released by Free State Stars in 2019.

Phungwayo initially burst onto the scene as a youngster with Bidvest Wits in 2008 and some would have thought that the left-back would be the future of South African football given how strong he looked.

After an unsuccessful loan spell with Panionios in Greece, he had mixed spells with Orlando Pirates and Stars. Phungwayo may still be good enough to play for mid-table clubs in the DStv Premiership.

@EshlinV

IOL Sport