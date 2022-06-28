Four Orlando Pirates players leave the club on loan for the upcoming season

Durban — Orlando Pirates confirmed that duo Nkanyiso Zungu and Bongani Sam have secured season-long loans to newly promoted Richard's Bay and Maritzburg United respectively. Buccaneers teen sensation Boitumelo Radiopane has also been confirmed to be on the move to Cape Town Spurs following an impressive campaign in the DStv Diski Challenge.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Richards Bay for the services of Nkanyiso Zungu on a season-long loan for the upcoming 2022/23 season," the club said on their website. "Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirm the departure of strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa (already confirmed) and Boitumelo Radiopane who will be joining Sekhukhune United and Cape Town Spurs respectively." "Meanwhile, Bongani Sam will move to KwaZulu Natal province where he will join Maritzburg United on loan for a season."

Zungu and Sam have been on the fringes of the Buccaneers for the entire season, making a combined six appearances across all competitions. 26 year old Zungu has struggled to nail down a place in the Sea Robbers squad and numerous incidents off the pitch have ensured the midfielder a torrid time at the Johannesburg based club since his move from Stellenbosch FC in 2019. Following an impressive season in the colours of Stellenbosch where he featured 16 times in a single season, he has managed just 16 league appearances over three years with the Sea Robbers, an incredibly unfortunate situation for one of the most promising players in recent years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sam on the other hand has been deemed not a part of new head coach Jose Riveiro’s plans and will hope a season away down in Pietermaritzburg will reignite his career after two seasons on the sidelines. @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport