Four star players expected to shine as PSL resumes

CAPE TOWN - The DStv Premiership season will resume today after the international break, and teams will play the third round of matches. After the opening two rounds, eight teams are undefeated. Herman Gibbs looks at four players capable of ensuring that there will be some sort of spectacle in when the league resumes.

Keagan Dolly (Chiefs) Dolly’s killer feeds to Kaizer Chiefs strikers could destroy Downs. Dolly, arguably the plum signing of the season, has served notice that he is ready to spearhead Chiefs’ quest for Premiership honours after six lean seasons. At the start of the season, there were question marks about his match fitness. However, he seemed to have remedied the situation and made a run-on appearance in Chiefs’ last match against Baroka. He won the man-of-the-match award after guiding Chiefs to victory. When he goes up against his former team Sundowns, he will be inclined to raise his game. Dolly’s killer passes can prove destructive, especially when he synchronises his efforts with Khama Billiat.

Peter Shalulile (Sundowns) As last season's PSL Footballer of the Season and Players Player of the Season, Shalulile will be singled out for special attention. Chiefs know he is a deadly finisher and a goalmouth poacher of note, even when half chances emerge. He is a pivotal figure, and when he misfires, Sundowns suffer. Two weeks ago, Shalulile missed a sitter, and Sundowns had to settle for a goalless draw against lowly Chippa United. He has had two good outings for Namibia in World Cup qualifiers recently, and brings good form to Loftus. He has boundless energy – even when setting off on his weird goal celebrations.

Thulani Hlatshwayo (Pirates) The Bafana Bafana discard, Thulani "Tyson" Hlatshwayo, has yet to attain his best form since joining Pirates from Bidvest Wits a season ago. He now wears the captain's armband, and he is, judging by his latest comments, determined to lead from the front. He has been encouraged by co-coach Mandla Ncikazi who has sung his praises recently. He is nevertheless the rock in Pirates' defence and due for a standout performance. With his experience, Pirates can rely on him to keep a tight rein on Swallows' free-running attackers, who would love nothing more than to thrive in the spotlight of today's Soweto derby against Moroka Swallows in Orlando.

Ruzaigh Gamildien (Swallows) The Gamildien curse struck last month at Orlando Stadium. Pirates, the defending MTN8 champions, were knocked out after a brace of Gamildien goals. The ageing striker scored the goals just days after being snubbed by Kaizer Chiefs, who decided against signing him. Gamildien has now set his sights on landing a contract at Pirates, and what better chance he will have than to repeat his heroics in Orlando again. He will be tightly man-marked, and if not, Pirates will pay the penalty. He has made no secret that he performs best against the “Big Guns” and will be out to torment the Buccaneers again.