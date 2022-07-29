Four top-flight teams will participate in revamped Carling Black Label Cup

Cape Town - The PSL together with SAB has announced a newly revamped Carling Black Label Cup tournament that’s set to be hosted on November 12. Having only incorporated Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the past, the Carling Cup will now include all the 16 teams in top-flight football.

The 16 teams will be put in a pot for a draw where only the top four teams which would have been voted for by the fans will get to play in the one-day competition. All the 16 teams will get a cheque of R100 000 for being part of the draw, while the four semi-finalists, which will get to play in the competition, will bag R2 million each. The winning team will pocket a further R2 million, while a lucky fan will pocket R1 million from those winnings. He’ll pocket R500 000 and give the other half to a charity of his choice.

This year’s Carling Cup, which is set to be a once-off tournament, is set to quench the summer thirst of the local football fans as they build-up to this year’s World Cup in Qatar. Joined by the PSL boss Irvin Khoza at the league’s headquarters in Parktown on Friday, Carling Black Label brand director Arne Rust said they are looking to empower champion voices more. PSL boss Irvin Khoza has announced that 4 teams will compete in the newly revamped Carling Black Label Cup.



Carling will announce further details in September. pic.twitter.com/3czV8g3bji — Minto (@Mihlalibaleka) July 29, 2022 At Carling Black Label, we have always made our intentions to progress the game and most importantly to empower the champion voices,” said Rust.

“Each year, we prioritized amplifying the fan experience of the beautiful game. The 2022 edition will undoubtedly be the best as all 16 top-flight teams may be selected to participate.” “This is somewhat of a precursor for the Carling Knockout Cup taking place next year,” added Rust. The PSL calendar will take the summer break early in November until late December, giving a chance to clubs to release players for the global showpiece in Qatar.

