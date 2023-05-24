Four’s a charm for Chippa United as Lehlohonolo Seema shown the door

Johannesburg - Chippa United are set to appoint a fourth individual as the club's head coach as the position has become available, after the release of Lehlohonolo Seema on Wednesday morning. The Chilli Boys will now have a fourth man at the helm since last July after Daine Klate, Morgan Mammila and Kurt Lentjies have all been hired and fired by the notorious Chippa Mpengesi.

The trigger-happy Mpengesi is no stranger to seeking immediate alternatives with over 30 managerial changes made since he took over the club. Seema was roped in for the final four matches of the DStv Premiership season as the Chilli Boys stared at the jaws of relegation in 14th spot.

The former Orlando Pirates captain guided Chippa to safety with a victory, draw, and two defeats but those results were not enough to earn him an extension of contract into the 2023/2024 campaign. “It’s done, it was a call for four games, he told me he won’t continue with me, he has another plan, so yeah, I’m jobless as we speak,” Seema told iDiski Times.

“Hopefully the next team can provide an opportunity for a whole season and I can push myself again, but definitely not continuing with Chippa, spoke to the chairman and he indicated he won’t be continuing with me for next season.” Prior to his brief Chippa recall, the 42-year-old mentor had been without a job since being released from Golden Arrows at the end of the 2021/2022 campaign.