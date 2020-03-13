Fransman's experience will be vital for Highlands as they do battle on two fronts

Bevan Fransman has been around long enough to know you can’t prioritise one domestic competition over the other, especially in the final stretch of the season. It’s been almost two decades since Fransman started his football journey with Capetonian-based side FC Fortune, also known as Western Province United, in 2001. From those humble beginnings Fransman has risen to play for to some of the biggest clubs in South African football - Kaizer Chiefs, Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United, Bloemfontein Celtic, Maritzburg United and his current home, Highlands Park. Fransman has also been fortunate enough to live the glitz and glamour that comes with European football - playing in Belgium, where he spent a year with R.E Mouscron, and Israel for four years during his time at Maccabi Netanya and Hapoel Tel Aviv. And, the 36-year-old defender has learnt a simple lesson in all these years - never take any match for granted.

The 19-time capped Bafana Bafana international has carried that invaluable message with him in his last 18 months of the domestic season with the Lions of the North.

The Tembisa-based side is in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup where they’ll host Mamelodi Sundowns at Makhulong Stadium tomorrow night (6pm kick-off). But this competition comes at a time when it’s every man for himself in the league - either chasing the title, consolidating a top-eight spot or hoping to save their elite status.

“You can’t prioritise one over the other, otherwise you are going to fall by the wayside. It’s the week of the Nedbank and we are focusing on that.

“The other issue we will deal with it when we get there - as we are not looking past this game,” Fransman explained.

“It will be unfair to every player if we’re looking at the other games that are coming. You must have the mentality that you are going into every game to win it, no matter what game it is.”

The Lions of the North are eighth on the log standings, five points adrift of sixth spot, which could very well guarantee them MTN8 football next season - although they are just three clear of ninth position which is occupied by Celtic, who have a game in hand.

Fransman is experienced enough to know that the players have to be mentally strong at this time of the season.

“We need to find the mental capacity to separate the two, league and Nedbank Cup."

“We can’t be thinking or mixing the emotions of the high and lows of the cup competition and bring the same mentality to league match, it’s totally different things. In the league, you’ve got a chance of coming out with a draw but in the cup there has to be a winner.

