Still basking in the glory of their 2-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu made their voices heard in the transfer market on Thursday by signing defender Tshepo Gumede. Having pulled themselves up from last on the log after a six-point penalty from Fifa, Usuthu are sitting relatively pretty in 11th spot with 20 points after 19 games.

Now coach Cavin Johnson has been able to bolster his defence with the arrival of Gumede, who has previously played for Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been out of contract since finishing up at City last season, and joins AmaZulu as a free agent.

He will feel at home, as he played under Johnson at Platinum Stars in the past.

“It has been a good experience for me so far training with the team prior to signing. This gives me another opportunity to establish myself,” Gumede told the AmaZulu website on Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge, and I’m happy that I’m joining a team that plays the kind of football that I like.

“Everyone here works towards a common goal, and that makes things easier.

“It’s a very warm and friendly environment that I’d like to add my contribution on to, by improving the team.”

Gumede’s transfer comes a few days after former striker Mabhuti Khenyeza returned to the club as a second assistant coach, having opted to leave Maritzburg United following the sacking of Muhsin Ertugral.

