Free Gautrain transport for Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United fans for Nedbank Cup final

Johannesburg - The 2023 edition of the Nedbank Cup already has history as its hallmark with serial cup winners Orlando Pirates battling Sekhukhune United who will make their first appearance in a cup final. The match, which could see a new name written on the trophy, will kick off at 6 pm at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

In accordance with the capacity crowd expected in the capital, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has also made an unusual contribution to the occasion by providing free transportation for spectators. The Premier Soccer League on Thursday revealed that “Gautrain is supporting the Nedbank Cup Final by offering a free service to spectators attending the event. This will be applicable only on the Gautrain Commuter Link, (Johannesburg to Tshwane) also known as the North/South line.”

The 16th final of the Ke Yona competition sees two outfits currently undergoing cheerful transitions battle each other with hopes of rounding off the season on a high. The Buccaneers, under the mentorship of Spaniard Jose Riveiro, have already added a trophy to their cabinet this season as they beat AmaZulu to clinch the MTN8 title earlier this campaign.

Riveiro, in the most optimistic tone, has been a success story according to football supporters around the country by winning a trophy, qualifying for next season’s CAF Champions League, and making another final appearance. A victory for the 47-year-old against a side Pirates have struggled with this season will push his agenda for Coach of the Season much further. Babina Noko has proven to be a difficult nut to crack for the Sea Robbers, beating them in the first round of their league clash before holding Riveiro’s boys to a 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium.

However, eight-time winners of the Nedbank Cup are firm favourites and If Sekhukhune were to go against the odds, it would see the Limpopo-based outfit take home their first-ever major trophy. Babina Noko coach Brandon Truter’s influence on the club has been remarkable in both league and cup competitions, which could suggest that he will have a huge say in how this encounter ends. The experienced mentor will have to formulate a strategy to quieten the exploits of Monnapule Saleng and Kermit Erasmus if his side is to have any chance.

Erasmus himself currently holds the record for the most goals scored in a Nedbank Cup final after netting one for SuperSport United in 2012 and two for Pirates in 2014.

Pirates will not however be naive towards a Sekhukhune offensive line that has scored 11 goals in their five Nedbank Cup matches. @ScribeSmiso