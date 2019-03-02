Eleazar Rodgers scored a late equaliser as Free State Stars drew 2-2 with Black Leopards on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

BETHLEHEM – Free State Stars and Black Leopards played to a 2-2 draw in an exciting Absa Premiership clash played at Goble Park on Saturday night. Both teams had a go at it right from the start as play swung from end to end. For Stars, the tricky Sinethemba Jantjie mesmerised the Leopards defence early on, but his good work was undone when Eleazar Rodgers failed to make the most of the opportunity created.

For Leopards, Joseph Mhlongo’s attempt at goal was saved by Stars goalkeeper Ali Sangare and, minutes later, his teammate Mwape Musonda blasted the ball over the bar.

Harris Tchilombou had a chance to give the Free State side the lead in the 20th minute, but could only manage to fluff his headed effort.

Five minutes before the interval, though, Stars took a 1-0 lead when the unfortunate Leopards defender, Thivhavhudzi Ndou, put the ball into his own net.

Leopards, however, weren’t all that deterred by going behind. To add some impetus to the team’s attack, they made two changes at the start of the second half, with Karabo Tshepe and Tshwarelo Bereng replacing Mhlongo and Robert Ngambi.

The substitution had an immediate effect as six minutes into the second half Leopards levelled matters at 1-1, with Musonda providing the requisite finish.

Stars then put enormous pressure on the opposition in a bid to get back in front. But, in doing so, they left themselves a bit short at the back and Leopards capitalised by hitting them with a good goal on the counter, with the goal scored by Lesedi Kapinga.

To the Free Staters’ credit, they kept trying, they kept pushing forward, and they were rewarded with an equalising goal from Rodgers two minutes before full-time.

