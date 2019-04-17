Peter Shalulile shows his elation after scoring the equaliser for of Highlands Park celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Highlands Park and Free State Stars on the 17 April 2019 at Makhulong Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

TEMBISA – Free State Stars picked up what could be a valuable point in their battle against the relegation axe after managing a 1-1 draw against Highlands Park at the Makhulong Stadium on Wednesday night. This game had originally been scheduled for two weeks ago, but was postponed following the passing of Ea Lla Koto winger Sinethemba Jantjie.

Even though the visitors relinquished an early lead, they may still take heart from the point earned at was has been one the tougher away venues in the league this season.

Stars got the positive start they were looking for when they took the lead with only eight minutes on the clock, as Sibusiso Hlubi reacted quickest to a long throw-in from Rooi Mahamutsa and prodded the ball past home keeper Marlon Heugh.

The Free State outfit worked hard to keep their lead intact.

But with the Lions of the North buoyed on by their passionate supporters, they continued to look for the equaliser, and it was to arrive in the 39th minute when Peter Shalulile bundled the ball over the line after a goalmouth scramble, which had followed a long throw by Ryan Rae.

Midway through second half, Stars’ hopes of finding a winning goal were diminished after their numbers were cut to 10, following a red card to defender Sifiso Mbhele.

They had to settle for a point, which was, however, enough to lift them one point above Chippa United and Baroka FC and up into 13th place.

Highlands Park remain in eighth spot.

African News Agency (ANA)