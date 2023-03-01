Friday’s ‘original’ Soweto derby could be better than the over-hyped one

Johannesburg — So much for not being hyped up as last weekend's Soweto derby, which failed to meet expectations, the “original” Soweto derby could serve up a thriller. Regarded as the premier match on the South African calender, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates divide SA whenever they cross paths.

And yet the two Soweto giants produced a dull spectacle last weekend at FNB Stadium as Chiefs bagged the three points and bragging rights after a freak Olisa Ndah own goal. The 1-0 win meant Chiefs bagged their fifth successive win in the derby, as Pirates continued to fail to live up to the favourites’ tag against their inconsistent arch-rivals. But the Sea Robbers will be eager to look the part in their second successive derby in less than a week when they visit Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday in a game that will be a six-pointer.

Pirates want to close in on second spot on the Premiership standings as they trail SuperSport United by five points, while Swallows want to move out of the relegation zone. The visitors, moreover, will be boosted by return of coach Jose Riveiro to the dugout after he missed out on the last two games, including the clash against Chiefs, due to suspension. The Spaniard was on a good run of form before his suspension, winning four games in the last five. While that loss against Mamelodi Sundowns was unfortunate as they dominated the log leaders.

Pirates’ players will also know a thing or two about Swallows as they have Monnapule Saleng, who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at the club, at their disposal. Since returning to Pirates this season, Saleng has been the team’s best player, thanks to his contribution of nine goals and four assists in 17 games across all competitions. Saleng’s contribution at Pirates has seen him being tipped as the frontrunner for the coveted PSL Footballer of the Season award by some pundits.

That will gain momentum if he helps Pirates qualify for the CAF Champions League next season and winning the Nedbank Cup where they will face Venda Football Academy in the last 16. Already, Saleng is beaming with confidence that he can continue with his fine display this season as he was crowned the Sports Personality of the Year in the North West on Saturday. Pirates, though, cannot be over reliant on Saleng. The rest of the players, especially the returning Thembinkosi Lorch, have to come to the fore and help the team going forward.

And that feat should start with the team producing a clinical performance against Swallows. Or else, they run the risk of failing to meet their targets. But with Swallows in desperate need of points as they lie in 14th spot on the log, they won't allow their arch-rivals to run over them. Coach Ernst Middendorp is starting to hit the right notes at the club, having beaten Chippa United 2-1 away on Sunday. And that is why he'll fancy his team’s chances against a familiar foe.