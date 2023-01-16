From Itumeleng Khune to Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana - Here are the players Kaizer Chiefs should drop

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs’ 4-0 defeat at the hands of AmaZulu last Friday was downright embarrassing, and also proves that they have a long way to go in their rebuilding process. Amakhosi need to make serious tactical changes if they are to stand a chance in their upcoming Premiership clash against runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. The following are five players who coach Arthur Zwane should consider dropping.

Itumeleng Khune Itumeleng Khune is clearly not the player he once was and at 35-years-old, he may never be able to fully revive himself to being the Khune of old. The former Bafana Bafana first-choice goalkeeper has failed to convince that he is the right candidate to be Chiefs’ first-choice keeper and Father Time may be calling him. Ashley Du Preez

Ashley Du Preez has struggled to emulate the form he displayed for Stellenbosch FC last season, when he helped Steve Barker’s team to an impressive fourth-place finish. Just two league goals from 12 games for Chiefs hardly makes for impressive reading. Du Preez did cause some problems for AmaZulu and it is not yet time for Chiefs to fully give up on him, but perhaps dropping him to the bench can help him regain motivation. Yusuf Maart

Yusuf Maart has always had potential, but inconsistency seems to be getting the better of him. His performances in recent weeks have been average and he was overshadowed by veteran midfielder George Maluleka against AmaZulu. Zitha Kwinika Zitha Kwinika had a game to forget against AmaZulu. His positioning and marking was all over the place. He also looked dumbfounded when it came to handling set-pieces.

