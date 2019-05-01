Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admitted Black Leopards were always quicker than his team and faster. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admitted Black Leopards were always quicker than his team and faster to the second ball after watching his team move level on points at the top off the Premiership table with Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night. Mosimane made his comments on SuperSport following their 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Black Leopards at a packed Thohoyandou Stadium on Tuesday night.

"We managed the game as you can see especially in the second half. And you could see by my subs, we need (Gaston) Sirino, we need (Hlompho) Kekana, we need Themba Zwane because we have a big game on Saturday against Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semifinal," said Mosimane.

"These boys are unbelievable. If you look at the programme we have, nobody, South Africa has a programme like us. No one. To play two champions league games in between the league is tough," added Mosimane.

"From Rabat to Thohoyandou, it's unbelievable. One and a half days rest and they have to play football. For me it's humbling. I don't mind even if we don't win the league.

"I give respect to these boys to play football like this with such a programme. That's why we had to rest (Lebohang) Maboe, (Tiyani) Mabunda. Because we don't have the legs to give it our all the finish off the job.

"But these boys, they keep on going. As long as we keep on pushing. It's not in our hands in the Premiership. It's in Pirates' hands. The best thing we can is give our best and our best might not be good enough. But I take my hat off to these boys.”

The title race is now set to go down to the wire, with Sundowns still to play Golden Arrows and Free State Stars, while Pirates, who have a better goal difference of four, finish their league campaign with fixtures against Cape Town City and Polokwane City.

African News Agency (ANA), Editing by Michael Sherman