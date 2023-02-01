Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, February 1, 2023

From Zakhele Lepasa to Tshepo Matete - Five best transfers from the PSL's deadline day

Zakhele Lepasa has made a loan move Orlando Pirates to SuperSport United. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - The dead-line day of the PSL's January transfer window had talking points on Tuesday, and that's why IOL sport looks at the best five transfers of the day.

Makhehlene Makhaula – Orlando Pirates

Makhaula had a fantastic first half of the season with AmaZulu. So much so that he put pen to paper with Pirates on a pre-contract deal late last year.

But the Bucs got their man earlier, with the hard nose midfielder signing a one and a half year deal with the club as Usuthu agreed to an early release.

Zakhele Lepasa – SuperSport United

After returning to full fitness this campaign, Lepasa was expected to lead Pirates’ attack with aplomb. But he struggled, scoring one goal in 13 games.

ALSO READ: Why Mamelodi Sundowns are a class apart from other PSL teams

That feat meant that he played as a fiddle to the returning Kermit Erasmus up front, before he was loaned out to SuperSport for the rest of the campaign.

Bongani Sam – Swallows FC

Sam arrived at Pirates from the defunct Bloemfontein Celtic with a lofty billing. But he struggled to cement his place at the left-back position.

Such that he was loaned out to Maritzburg United first half of the season before joining Swallows on Tuesday for the rest of the ongoing season.

Iqraam Rayners – Stellenbosch

After an impressive performance with Stellies in the First National Division, Rayners arrived in the top-flight with a lofty billing on his shoulders in 2019.

In 2020, he joined SuperSport. However his stint in Pretoria didn’t work such that reports emerged that he moved back to Stellies on a two and a half deal.

Tshepo “Skhwama” Matete - Chippa United

Matete made a name for himself through his dribbling skills on grassroots football before playing for clubs such Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

His stint with TTM ended late last year though. But he wasn’t without suitors. Such that he was signed by Chippa on Tuesday on an undisclosed term.

@MihaliBaleka

