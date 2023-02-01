From Zakhele Lepasa to Tshepo Matete - Five best transfers from the PSL's deadline day

Johannesburg - The dead-line day of the PSL's January transfer window had talking points on Tuesday, and that's why IOL sport looks at the best five transfers of the day. Makhehlene Makhaula – Orlando Pirates

Makhaula had a fantastic first half of the season with AmaZulu. So much so that he put pen to paper with Pirates on a pre-contract deal late last year. But the Bucs got their man earlier, with the hard nose midfielder signing a one and a half year deal with the club as Usuthu agreed to an early release. ☠️ 🏴‍☠️ 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘, 𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗛𝗔𝗨𝗟𝗔 🏴‍☠️



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/x66uIPynqO — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) January 31, 2023 Zakhele Lepasa – SuperSport United

After returning to full fitness this campaign, Lepasa was expected to lead Pirates’ attack with aplomb. But he struggled, scoring one goal in 13 games. ALSO READ: Why Mamelodi Sundowns are a class apart from other PSL teams That feat meant that he played as a fiddle to the returning Kermit Erasmus up front, before he was loaned out to SuperSport for the rest of the campaign.

SuperSport United is pleased to announce the signature of Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa on loan until the end of the season. #MatsatsantsaUnified pic.twitter.com/XXklgNfn5S — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) January 31, 2023 Bongani Sam – Swallows FC Sam arrived at Pirates from the defunct Bloemfontein Celtic with a lofty billing. But he struggled to cement his place at the left-back position. Such that he was loaned out to Maritzburg United first half of the season before joining Swallows on Tuesday for the rest of the ongoing season.

Welcome Bongani Sam to the Birds Nest. Thank you for the smooth negotiations 🏴‍☠️@orlandopirates #SwallowsFC pic.twitter.com/x9FI613Rwf — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) January 31, 2023 Iqraam Rayners – Stellenbosch After an impressive performance with Stellies in the First National Division, Rayners arrived in the top-flight with a lofty billing on his shoulders in 2019. In 2020, he joined SuperSport. However his stint in Pretoria didn’t work such that reports emerged that he moved back to Stellies on a two and a half deal.

Tshepo “Skhwama” Matete - Chippa United Matete made a name for himself through his dribbling skills on grassroots football before playing for clubs such Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM). His stint with TTM ended late last year though. But he wasn’t without suitors. Such that he was signed by Chippa on Tuesday on an undisclosed term.