Chiefs have endured a four-and-a-half-year barren run. But now they sit atop the Premiership standings after 20 matches and have reached the Nedbank Cup last 16.
Chiefs will not have to worry about putting all their eggs in one basket - successfully competing in the knockout competition and Premiership could see them equalling their 2012/2013 season record.
Amakhosi lost their last league match to Maritzburg United, and Mamelodi Sundowns trimmed the gap to four points. But Chiefs can return to winning ways this afternoon (3pm kick-off) at the Makhulong Stadium when they face Highlands Park for a spot in the last eight of the Nedbank Cup.
“What happened last Saturday (in the 2-1 loss to Maritzburg) is in the past now. From now on, we aim to win each and every game we play, be it the league, the Nedbank or friendly matches,” 22-year-old Frosler said.