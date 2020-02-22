Frosler: Chiefs have a good chance of glory









Chiefs have endured a four-and-a-half-year barren run. But now they sit atop the Premiership standings after 20 matches and have reached the Nedbank Cup last 16. Chiefs will not have to worry about putting all their eggs in one basket - successfully competing in the knockout competition and Premiership could see them equalling their 2012/2013 season record. Amakhosi lost their last league match to Maritzburg United, and Mamelodi Sundowns trimmed the gap to four points. But Chiefs can return to winning ways this afternoon (3pm kick-off) at the Makhulong Stadium when they face Highlands Park for a spot in the last eight of the Nedbank Cup. "What happened last Saturday (in the 2-1 loss to Maritzburg) is in the past now. From now on, we aim to win each and every game we play, be it the league, the Nedbank or friendly matches," 22-year-old Frosler said.

Having celebrated 50 years of existence in January, Chiefs are the most successful club in South African football with 93 trophies, official and unofficial, including 12 league titles

Winning the league and Nedbank Cup would be the perfect icing to the club’s 50th celebrations, but that would need Ernst Middendorp’s men to be at their best week in and week out for the last four and a half months.

“Our main objective is to bring cups to our cabinet. It’s been a while (since we’ve last won a trophy). Now, with the league and Nedbank Cup, we have a good chance to bring success,” a determined Frosler said.

“I am positive we can do it (successfully compete in the league and the Nedbank Cup), we have the hunger as a team, but as always, we take one game at a time.”

After joining the Glamour Boys last year in January, Frosler, who won the league title with the Clever Boys four seasons ago, is in his first full season with the Naturena-based side. He says they can’t afford to rest on their laurels at this time of the season.

“The league race is tight. We can’t say that the gap is wide or whatsoever. No one has secured anything so far. But with one game at a time, slowly but surely, we are hoping that we can get there,” Frosler explained.





