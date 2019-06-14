Reeve Frosler: All I wanted was to play football after spending six months without a club. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs are a team that needs to improve drastically to challenge for titles next season and defender Reeve Frosler is eager to make a contribution towards the revival of Amakhosi. He said he believed he has what it takes to help bring back glory days to Naturena after joining Chiefs at the start of the year following his departure from Bidvest Wits at the beginning of last season.

“Next season is my season, I’ve just got to keep working hard and make my mark at the club. It was very difficult training with the Castle team when I was clubless for months. We are building and we are working towards the future. The season has just ended and the focus is on next season. We want to improve as a team,” Frosler explained while he was in camp with the Under-23’s in Durban.

Frosler will be competing for the starting berth against the likes of injury-prone Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko.

“We are the players, at the end of the day, we have to do what we have to do on the field and the rewards will come. That’s all that matters for us,” he added.

Amakhosi are going through a barren run of trophies. They haven’t tasted glory in four seasons.

Reeve Frosler: Next season is my season, I’ve just got to keep working hard and make my mark at Chiefs. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“We will definitely work towards something next season. All I wanted was to play football after spending six months without a club. I now have a chance to play again and that’s what I will do,” Frosler said. Frosler says even though things were not going his way for some time, he never thought about quitting football.

“The family support is what helped me. Mom and dad were very supportive to me. My girlfriend also supported me.”

The young defender has been to two World Cups previously with Amajita and Amajimbosi.

“The burning desire to play in the Olympic Games is there. I’ve represented my country in the Under 17 and Under 20 World Cup. I want to take a new step in my career.

I definitely want to go to the Olympics (with the U23s). It will be a huge stepping stone for me.”

