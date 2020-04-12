Frosler knows what it will take for Chiefs to become champions

Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler believes taking each match as it comes will deliver them to the promised land - Premiership glory - when the domestic season resumes. There’s been a breeze of resurgence hovering around the Glamour Boys this season. They top the log standings with 48 points, following 15 wins, three draws and four losses in 22 league outings. However, with eight matches before the curtain falls on Chiefs’ season, to say they’ll be crowned champions at the end of the term would be jumping the gun. After all, they learned in their last outing that it will take more than defeating fellow title contenders to run out victorious. In their last league match, Amakhosi succumbed 1-0 to basement dwellers AmaZulu.

This was an encounter they were expected to win with ease, something that could have been a consolation following their elimination from the Nedbank Cup by Highlands Park in the last 16.

Nonetheless, before the domestic season came to a halt when the government imposed a national lockdown until April 30 in a bid to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, Chiefs held a four-point lead at the top.

Frosler believes taking one game at a time when the league resumes will be their strategy to championship glory.

“We try to not worry about what has happened in the past as there is a reason for that. We’ll just keep working on what we can do with the future and take it day by day when the league resumes,” Frosler said.

While the resumption of the domestic season is still high up in the air, there’s been a variety of opinions about the way forward should the novel coronavirus continue to spread - many tossed between cancelling the league, playing behind closed doors or crowning leaders Chiefs champions.

But Frosler who was a league champion with Bidvest Wits four seasons ago said: “With regards to the league and the current pandemic, I’m sure the PSL have got measures in place for whatever the outcomes of Covid-19 will be.”

Covid-19 has brought the world to a standstill to such an extent that most major sporting events, which were set for this year, have since been cancelled, suspended or postponed.

The Olympic Games which were set to be held in Tokyo this year have been postponed to 2021 between July and August.

Frosler, 22, had made the South African Under-23 provisional squad that was selected by coach David Notoane for the Olympics.

And that’s why, should Chiefs win the title this season and defend it next season, the Port Elizabeth-born defender would have probably done enough to make the global showpiece final squad.

“With the Olympics being postponed, that gives everyone a chance to put their hands up for selection (in the final squad),” said Frolser, who has one international cap with the senior national team, Bafana Bafana.

“For myself, I’ve just got to keep getting better as a player and work on parts of my game that I’ve been battling with and try to turn them into strong points.

"I have to get better and keep raising my hand for selection to the Olympics team.”





Sunday Independent