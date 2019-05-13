Gavin Hunt wants the Wayne Arendse saga sorted asap. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Gavin Hunt has slammed the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for its delay in the Wayne Arendse saga. Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned the Absa Premiership champions this past weekend after beating Free State Stars 2-1 at Goble Park.

The Brazilians finished the league with 59 points from 30 matches, but anything can still happen despite their having claimed the title. Orlando Pirates were the runners-up with 57 points after an identical number of games.

The verdict on the Arendse saga is still pending. Arendse was fielded by Sundowns last year in October against Wits, despite being ineligible to play. The game ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Sundowns may yet be docked three points for fielding Arendse, which could see them lose their title.

“But there’s still a court case going on. We don’t know what is going to happen. It is mind-boggling that a team might lift the trophy now, and then they might take the trophy away. We don’t know what is going to happen. It should never have reached this stage. This should have been resolved before the end of the season,” Hunt said.

“Our case has been pending since September last year. It is very frustrating for Sundowns. Not that we’ve protested or anything else. We didn’t break the rules, but obviously we are disappointed,” he added.

The Clever Boys qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup after finishing third on the log. Wits defeated Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu this past weekend. Gabadihno Mhango was the hero after netting the winner.

Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane is now tied with the late Ted Dumitru, Gordon Igesund and Hunt.

“Congratulations to Pitso. He has done well. They are a fine football club. They are growing. Not only on the field, but off it. He has put in his money where his mouth is. They are really a force in Africa now. They were so unfortunate to lose last week against Wydad Casablanca. But that’s football,” Hunt said.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook