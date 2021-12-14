Frustration for Cape Town City but Marumo Gallants good value in league stalemate

Durban - Cape Town City’s frustration in the DStv Premiership continued when they were held to a 0-0 draw by a resurgent Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night. City started off as the better team as they pressed and probed the Gallants defence. But Thabo Mnyamane pioneered Gallants’ first real attack of the game in the 13th minute, but he ended up being stopped in his tracks by City’s Craig Martin.

There was a nasty collision between Bradley Ralani and Isaac Nhlapo in the 24th minute of the game, which created a stoppage in play. Fortunately, nothing serious resulted as Ralani was soon back to his feet. The game was a fairly disciplined affair for the first half-hour, before Gallants’ Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo received the first caution of the game for a challenge on Mduduzi Mdantsane. City controlled the early exchanges of the second half as Gallants were mostly forced into their own half. Martin supplied Ralani with a good pass in the 61st minute. The latter shot for goal but his shot just sailed over the crossbar.

Katlego Mokhuoane created a good opportunity for Tashreeq Morris at the death. However, the latter ended up being put off by a defender before striking his effort wide. There is no doubt that Gallants will be the happier side with the result. The Limpopo-based club are unbeaten in their last six games after looking like they would be relegation fodder during the early games at the start of the season. Their recent good results have seen them climb up to 11th in the league standings and they are now six points clear of 15th place Swallows.

FULL TIME | The Citizens have to settle for a point after being held to a goalless draw against Marumo Gallants. #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/TNlMzzmgky — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 14, 2021 City have now drawn three out of their last four games and their lack of wins will be frustrating to coach Eric Tinkler.