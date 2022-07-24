Fully fit Vincent Pule ready to help Pirates win trophies next season

Johannesburg — Fully fit Vincent Pule says he’s ready to help Orlando Pirates win silverware next season after spending more time in the medical room than on the field last term. Pule was looking forward to the 2021/2022 season after being crowned the Buccaneers’ Player of the Season, alongside Deon Hotto, the previous season.

Story continues below Advertisement

But his ambitions went up in smoke early in October as he ruptured his thigh muscle. An injury that ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. He watched from the sidelines as Pirates set their sights on winning the CAF Confederation Cup and finishing in the top two on the log. They came short on both occasions, though, with the Bucs losing out on the African title to RS Berkane in the final, while they unceremoniously finished sixth on the log.

It was a poor outing that led to departure of co-coach Fadlu Davids, whose contract was not renewed, while Mandla Ncikazi was retained as an assistant to new coach Jose Riveiro. But with everyone starting off on a clean slate, as most teams are looking to close the gulf between them and champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Pule is itching for the season to start. “I’ve been taking baby steps. I’ve recovered now and I’m undergoing a full preseason with the team. So, I’m pretty sure that I am going to start the season strong,” Pule said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I had a tough season. But after seeing the gents doing well in the Confederation Cup, I told them I was very proud of them and was happy that they performed the way they did.” Pule has been at Pirates for four seasons after being signed from the defunct Bidvest Wits where he won the DStv Premiership, the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout. It was, however, two seasons ago that he made a telling contribution at Pirates, inspiring the team to the MTN8 crown after beating defunct Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in the final.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since then, though, like the rest of other 15 teams in the top-flight, Pirates have had to watch Sundowns in envy as they claimed all the domestic trophies last season. But Pule says that sole dominance stops next season! “I want to have an injury free season and try to add value to the squad that we have now,” said Pule who was part of the players that modelled for the new Pirates kits.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As a team as well, we have to get a trophy or two this season. We are an ambitious team that wants to compete for everything that’s up for grabs.” Inspiring Pirates back to winning ways will also depend heavily on the shoulders of Riveiro who’s an unpopular figure after spending most of his coaching career in Finland. Riveiro, 44, has to win trophies to worm his way into the heart of the Ghost. But Pule says the Spaniard has also shown encouraging signs that he'll succeed at training.

“He wants us to play football, attractive football. We are getting to understand his philosophy and the way he wants us to play as a team,” Pule said. “Attractive football will help us get the fans back into the stadium as they’ll enjoy watching Orlando Pirates play football again after a long-absence due to Covid-19.” @Mihlalibaleka