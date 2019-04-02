Free State Stars midfielder Sinethemba Jantjie passed away in a car accident on Monday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League have announced that Saturday’s Premiership clash between Free State Stars and Highlands Park has been postponed following the death of Sinethemba Jantjie. The 30-year-old Jantjie passed away in a car accident early on Monday in Bethlehem.

The midfielder played his last match for Ea Lla Koto on March 16, in a 4-1 victory over AmaZulu at Goble Park in Bethlehem.

Stars were set to travel to Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa for Saturday’s league encounter against Highlands Park, but the PSL said on Tuesday that it would be rescheduled.

The #AbsaPrem fixture between @HighlandsP_FC and @FreeStateStars which was scheduled to take place on Saturday (06 April 2019) has been postponed to a date to be advised. — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 2, 2019

In addition, Jantjie’s funeral will take place on Saturday in his home town of Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape at 10am, while a memorial service will be held on Thursday at 11am at Bohlokong New Hall in Bethlehem.

DATE: Thursday, 04 April 2019

TIME: 11h00

Bohlokong New Hall, Bethlehem



DATE: Saturday, 06 April 2019

TIME: 100

Whittlesea, Oxton Village (Eastern Cape) pic.twitter.com/NxinaihYPq — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 2, 2019

We remember Sinethemba Jantjie - aspiring coach 😂❤️🙏#RIPJantjie pic.twitter.com/ME3Yay8IQD — FreeStateStars FC (@FreeStateStars) April 2, 2019





