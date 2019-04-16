Furman: Everyone wants to show the coach that they are ready to be in the Bafana squad. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The final stretch of the 2018-19 PSL season excites Dean Furman even though SuperSport United are likely to finish without a trophy. Matsatsantsa are 10 points behind log-leaders Orlando Pirates, but the Tshwane side have two games in hand. SuperSport have an outside chance of challenging for the league title with the Buccaneers, Mamelodi Sundowns and Wits the main act in the fight for the championship.

It doesn’t help SuperSport that they have a tricky final stretch, starting tomorrow night with a clash against their Tshwane rivals, Sundowns, at Loftus. The Tshwane derby will be followed by two trips to KwaZulu-Natal to face AmaZulu and Maritzburg United with their last two home matches against the Clever Boys and Highlands Park.

Dean Furman is excited by the opportunity to impress Bafana coach Stuart Baxter. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Furman is looking beyond the end of the season on 11 May. He has one eye on the Africa Cup of Nations that will run from 21 June-19 July in Egypt. Bafana Bafana have been drawn in Group D along with Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia at the continental showpiece.

“This is an interesting time now,” Furman said. “Everyone has these remaining games to prove their worth, show the coach that they are ready to be in that squad. There’s a carrot dangling for everyone.

There’s something great at the end of these games. Everyone is going to be trying to put their best foot forward and be on their best form to make sure that they are in the Afcon squad.”

Furman will be using his remaining matches to impress Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.

Magenge zilungiseleleni - we’re in for an epic #AbsaPrem clash between @Masandawana and @SuperSportFC on Wednesday 🔥 RT to let your people know that they should get ready to watch with you. #Africanacity pic.twitter.com/gEAe6coyno — Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) April 15, 2019

Soccer Writer



