Dean Furman is leaving SuperSport United at the end of the season but he hopes to remain part of Bafana Bafana. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix Dean Furman is leaving SuperSport United at the end of the season but he hopes to remain part of Bafana Bafana. “Dean is going back to UK at the end of the season. That is confirmed,” his agent Glynn Binkin said yesterday. Matsatsantsa A Pitori were apparently keen on renewing the contract of the industrious midfielder, who has proven to be a vital cog for both club and country over the last five years, Furman having captained SuperSport as well as Bafana. Under his leadership, SuperSport have won both the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup on two occasions. Though he will be playing away from home, Furman has no intentions of calling it quits at international level.

“Why should he retire from international duty? He is not going to retire from the national team. He is still available for selection and will be available even next season,' Binkin said.

Furman spent most of his life in UK. He was born in Cape Town but left South Africa at the age of six. While young, Furman had stints with English and Scottish giants, Chelsea and Rangers.

Furman made his professional debut in 2008 in the colours of Rangers but was loaned to England’s Bradford City the same year. He left Rangers to join Oldham Athletic on a permanent basis in 2009 and enjoyed a great time with the club, playing over a 100 times.

His last club in England was Doncaster Rovers.

The 31-year-old made a Premier Soccer League (PSL) debut back in 2015. He has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with SuperSport.

While they have decided on his return to England, Binkin said they have not secured him a club yet.

“We will sit down at the end of the season and see what options we have,” Binkin replied.

The departure of Furman is set to leave a massive void at Matsatsantsa. Ronwen Williams is likely to take over the leadership role from Furman next season.

There’s no doubt that Furman will be aiming to bow out in style by inspiring his side to another trophy. SuperSport have already won the MTN8 this season.

They are pitted against Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the last-32 round of the Nedbank Cup and they are also in the running for the Absa Premiership title.





The Star

