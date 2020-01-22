“Dean is going back to UK at the end of the season. That is confirmed,” his agent Glynn Binkin said yesterday.
Matsatsantsa A Pitori were apparently keen on renewing the contract of the industrious midfielder, who has proven to be a vital cog for both club and country over the last five years, Furman having captained SuperSport as well as Bafana.
Under his leadership, SuperSport have won both the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup on two occasions.
Though he will be playing away from home, Furman has no intentions of calling it quits at international level.