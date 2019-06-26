Gabadinho Mhango has won the Premiership, MTN8 and Telkom Knockout during his time at Wits. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Former Wits midfielder Gabadinho Mhango is on his way to Orlando Pirates, after the Soweto giants confirmed his move on Wednesday. Orlando Pirates took to Twitter to announce that they have agreed terms with The Students over a possible deal, pending a medical.

“The 26-year-old Malawian international will undergo a medical tomorrow and join his new teammates for the afternoon training session,” the club said on their website.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Wits’ management for the professional manner that these negotiations were conducted.”

Mhango is the latest player to join the Sea Robbers after initially turning out for the Clever Boys.

He joins players who have impressed at Pirates such as Vincent Pule, Xola Mlambo and Ben Motshwari, who all made the switch from Wits to the Buccaneers.

He is set to compete for an attacking spot with the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch and Luvuyo Memela.

Mhango has won the Premiership, MTN8 and Telkom Knockout during his time at Wits.

Pirates are looking to bolster their squad after they failed to clinch the league title and cup trophies.

