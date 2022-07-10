Gabadinho Mhango opens up about what went wrong at Orlando Pirates

Durban — Gabadinho Mhango is gearing up for a new challenge at AmaZulu ahead of the new season following a torrid year out in the cold at former club Orlando Pirates. The 29 year old forward is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the DStv Premiership today. A proven goal scorer, speedy, tricky, and an unrelenting desire to win are the qualities that make Mhango a special player.

Story continues below Advertisement

'Gaba' had a magnificent 2019/20 season under coach Josef Zinnbauer, where he scored 16 goals in 28 matches while donning the black and white of the Buccaneers.

However, he followed that up with five goals in 22 games the following season, and featured just 10 games in all competitions last term; An alarming drop off considering his talent and standards. A turbulent campaign last time out was marred by issues off the field that evidently lost him his place in the Fadlu David's and Mandla Ncikazi led side. Mhango has now revealed to IOL Sport the reasons behind his “disappearance” last season, and why he felt an exit made logical sense. "I wouldn't say anything went wrong at Pirates, it was just a case of maybe the belief in me just wasn't there anymore, and different people around the club started believing in other players to be able deliver what the coach wanted and that just meant I had to look elsewhere for my future," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The former Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits man has received great criticism from fans on social media, a large majority attributing his drop off in performance to his antics off the field. Mhango explained that he feels the critics of fans come from a place of frustration because they know what he is capable of when he is full-stride and he can only retaliate by doing his work on the field. "I enjoy the expectations, it serves as my motivation. When people are talking about you, even if it's a bad thing, I don't have to respond to people on social media or physical altercations but what I can do is do my talking on the field and find the back of the net," he explained.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mhango's arrival at Usuthu coincides with a project club chairman Sandile Zungu is currently prying together. With names like George Maluleka and Dumisani Zuma also arriving, the club has set themselves goals that Mhango feels are aligned to him. "For me it was a football decision, my passion is to be on the field playing football. I feel like at AmaZulu I'm gonna get the chance to play again," he expressed. "The club also has ambitions of winning trophies and has the potential to do so therefore they fit what I'm also looking for at the moment. Because every footballer wants to look back at their career and have trophies to their name."

Story continues below Advertisement