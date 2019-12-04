The team owned by former player agent Tim Sukazi and coached by the legendary former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Dan Malesela became the first non-elite league outfit to win the Nedbank Cup when they beat Kaizer Chiefs in the final last season.
Now teams in the GladAfrica Championship, the country’s second-tier league, are excitedly anticipating the next edition.
Fresh from booking their spots in the competition proper, the eight teams, including Galaxy, talked up their chances of success in this season’s competition.
“We wanted to qualify for the last 32. That’s where everyone showcases their talent and we also want to compete with the best. With Galaxy winning it last season, it also gives us hope and confidence that we can make it. Nobody can say it won’t happen,” Real Kings coach Joel Masutha said after their 3-1 win over Steenberg United.