FILE - TS Galaxy coach Daniel Malesela. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

VICTORIA – National First Division outfit TS Galaxy advance to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup in beating St Louis of Seychelles 1-0 in a preliminary round, second-leg match in Victoria on Sunday afternoon. This gave the Nedbank Cup champions a 2-0 aggregate score with Sizwe Mdlinzo's strike having been the difference between the two teams when they met in Nelspruit a fortnight ago.

After a goalless first half in Victoria, Thero Setsile broke the deadlock eight minutes after halftime.

Galaxy, coached by Dan Malesela, will take on Caisse Nationale de Prevoyance Sociale Sport of Madagascar in the next round of the competition which is scheduled for the middle of September.

Next up for Galaxy is an away GladAfrica (National First Division) fixture against Real Kings on August 31. The Rockets, as Galaxy are known, records a goalless draw with Jomo Cosmos in their opening league match.

African News Agency (ANA)