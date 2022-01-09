Galaxy snap up City's Shane Roberts and Maritzburg problem child Lefa Hlongwane

Cape Town — PSL Premiership basement dwellers TS Galaxy have signed Cape Town City central midfielder Shane Roberts on a six-month loan deal. The 23-year-old Roberts, who broke into City's Premiership side in 2018 with great fanfare, has not been able to command a regular starting berth. He made his debut against Kaizer Chiefs. Most of his 43 appearances since 2018 have been off the bench.

He has also been capped for the SA-Under-23 team. Presently, Galaxy are marooned at the foot-end of the standings, along with Baroka FC. Both have 13 points after 17 games, but Baroka have a slightly better goal average, and hence are one place above Galaxy. Galaxy FC President Tim Sukazi believes Roberts will help the club to steer clear of the relegation zone.

"We are delighted to have Shane on board," said Sukazi. "He is a player that we rate highly, and we firmly believe that he will add lots of value to our squad." Galaxy's German coach Sead Ramović believes Roberts brings a wealth of experience to the team. "I'm happy with the acquisition of Shane," said Ramović. "He will add a much-needed value to our midfield.

"He is a good quality player with a lot of experience. Looking forward to working with him." Roberts is pleased to make the switch to Galaxy. "I'm excited to join TS Galaxy FC. This is a new chapter for me in my career," said Roberts.

"I want to help the club improve its league position. I aim to assist the club progress and growing using my qualities. "For me, it is the new province and climate. I'm here to express new things with the club. I'm happy to be where I am right now. I'm looking forward to spending my time with the Rockets and I'm here to stay." The Mbombela Stadium-based side also signed Maritzburg United striker Lefa Hlongwane on a three-year deal on Saturday.

Sukazi said: "I am overwhelmed with excitement about securing the services of Hlongwane." Hlongwane was a key member of Ernst Middendorp’s team, but lack of discipline landed him in hot water with the club, and he was left kicking his heels on the sidelines. @Herman_Gibbs