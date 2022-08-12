Gallants and Arrows look for first win, AmaZulu and Cape Town City clash

Durban — Marumo Gallants and Golden Arrows will head into their clash still looking for their first wins of the season when they meet at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 3pm. The two sides have struggled to find their offensive fluidity in their opening two games and are yet to score. While Arrows head into this encounter on the back of consecutive defeats, Gallants have registered two goalless draws, a trend they're looking to buck, according to goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

"We are playing at home and we want to pick up points. We've been working hard this week at trying to score goals and I'm confident we'll find the back of the net in the next game," he said.

Meanwhile at the Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch will welcome the visit of table topping Royal AM in another 3pm kick-off. Stellenbosch went toe to toe with an improving Orlando Pirates last time out, a game that would've given them a good confidence boost considering they could've walked away with all three points if not for a few unlucky moments on Pirates’ goal line. Thwihli Thwahla had no such problems when they dispatched Chippa United away in Gqebera. The KZN outfit seems to have carried their impressive form of last season into the 2022/2023 campaign, spearheaded by new man Andre De Jong.

The New Zealand international has started the season like a house on fire, impressing against Kaizer Chiefs before scoring a brace against the Chilli Boys. DStv Premiership new boys Richards Bay have introduced themselves in fine style in the top flight, grabbing four points in their opening two games and are yet to concede, a spell Sekhukhune will be looking to break when they meet at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday at 3pm. Babina Noko have adapted well to the demands of new coach Kaitano Tembo while strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Victor Letsoalo continue to build their partnership up front.

The final game on Saturday will see AmaZulu and Cape Town City go head to head at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 8pm with fireworks expected. Four of the last five fixtures between these sides have provided two or more goals. It is a fixture riddled with excitement with the sides playing enterprising brands of football and displaying some of the best players in the country. The Cityzens will be looking to end their two-game losing sequence in this clash while Usuthu look to ride the confidence attained from a comeback victory the last time they were at the Moses Mabhida Stadium against SuperSport United.

