Gaston Sirino deserves Bafana Bafana call-up, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Nasreddine Nabi

Born in Uruguay, Sirino has been eligible to play for Bafana for the last year, but Broos has resisted calls to include the 33-year-old into his squads due to his age. Sirino, who has just returned to action after recovering from an injury, has now recieved the backing of his club coach Nasreddine Nabi, who believes the attacker deserves a call-up. “He trained once this week. We wanted to start him to see what he can give us, but we were very aware that he was not fully fit. If Sirino is fully fit, he derserves to play with Bafana Bafana,” Nabi was quted by KickOff.

With Broos watching, however, Sirino didn’t do himself any justice as he could not influence his teammates as they lost the game against a SuperSport United outfit that was out to prove a point. But in the previous game, a 4-0 dismantling of SuperSport in the Carling Knockout Cup the week before, Sirino had a hand in two of the goals before being taken off the park in the 70th minute. IOL Sport