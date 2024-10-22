Gaston Sirino enjoying new dawn at Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs

Gaston Sirino has found a new lease on life at Kaizer Chiefs, and the winger is loving every minute at Naturena. After falling out of favour at Mamelodi Sundowns, who have won the league title seven times in a row, the 33-year-old made a move down the N1 from Pretoria to Soweto.

It’s been a move that has already yielded success, as Sirino has quickly become a vital cog in the Chiefs attack. In fact, Sirino already has two goals for the AmaKhosi and three assists in just four games.

‘I’m here to help’ “It’s a big responsibility to play for Kaizer Chiefs, but I’m here to help the team,” Sirino told SuperSport TV. Though he was not part of the former coaching regime at Chiefs, Sirino has hailed the influence of coach Nasreddine Nabi since he took over this season. “I think also the change of mentality [under coach Nabi] has been important to all of us, because he changed the mentality to win every game.

“I think also the last game against Sundowns we needed to score a little more goals but it’s football,” said Sirino referring to his side’s 2-1 loss to his former club at the end of last month. That match against Sundowns was Chiefs’ first loss in the Betway Premiership in the third match, after winning their first two fixtures. Over the weekend, Chiefs were at their rampant best as they trounced SuperSport 4-0 in their Carling Knockout clash.