Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Wits coach Gavin Hunt bemoaned his team’s lack of finishing in the 1-0 loss to Baroka FC, stating that the Clever Boys “absolutely battered” Bakgaga. Gerald Phiri fired in a thunderous free kick past Wits goalkeeper Brandon Petersen late in the first half to secure all three points for the visitors in Johannesburg.

The Students were unable to translate their dominance into goals.

“We absolutely battered them… There’s not much I can say. You’ve got to score when we had great opportunities to put a nice ball in and people come in the right areas – the final ball just wasn’t good enough,” Hunt told SuperSport in a post-match interview.

“In terms of a contest, you have to give them credit for riding their luck, and that’s football sometimes, you know. But I mean, gee-wiz... absolutely battered them.”

Wits were fortunate to escape with just a free kick in the incident that led to Phiri’s goal, as defender Buhle Mkhwanazi booted to the ball on to the hand of Thabang Monare following a Baroka throw-in.

But the referee awarded a free kick despite Monare having been inside the Wits box.

“If you watch South African football, so many goals get scored from throw-ins. There’s no shielding, no screaming in front of the ball. The ball goes in, bobbles and bounces, and there’s a handball. And Gerald, with his quality, put it in the top corner,” Hunt said.

“You can’t fault the effort, but maybe we were a yard short in terms of how sharp we should’ve been.

“The ball just didn’t fall for you, but we certainly could’ve tested the keeper much more. You get games like that.

“On Saturday, we earned our victory (3-0 away to AmaZulu). Tonight, it’s crazy. I think we should play away – we’re better away anyway!”

Baroka coach Matsimela Thoka praised his team’s fighting spirit, and a top display from goalkeeper and Man of the Match Elvis Chipezeze.

“My boys fought very well. It’s very difficult to beat Wits in their own backyard – it’s the first time we’ve done it,” Thoka told SuperSport.

“The boys showed the character against Cape Town City (in a 2-2 draw), and we are not surprised by the win in this game.

“Elvis is an experienced player, and was very brave as Wits played a lot of aerial balls.”

