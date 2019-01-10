Wits coach Gavin Hunt barks out instructions during the Kaizer Chiefs clash. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

They were flying high on top of the Premiership log up to now, but Wits were brought back down to earth by a rampant Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night. The 2-0 victory to the Amakhosi saw them shoot up from eighth to fifth on the standings, while the Clever Boys’ lead has been cut to just two points, following Orlando Pirates’ 4-2 triumph over Chippa United on Tuesday.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt was not a happy camper afterwards. He had to bite his tongue a bit, but it appeared as if he was unhappy with the officiating of referee Victor Gomes.

Wits defender Robyn Johannes was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card, and it led to some of the players surrounding and then protesting against Gomes’ decision.

Hunt, though, felt that things went against his team from the start.

“I think the mood of the game was changed in the first minute, so it’s very disappointing. But it is what it is. We knew when we came to the game what it was going to be like, what it was going to entail,” Hunt said to SuperSport afterwards.

“There’s not really much to say. I don’t want to say too much. It’s very disappointing, the way the situation was handled again. That’s all I can really say about the situation.

Hunt will have a lengthy period to get his title-chasing side back on track, with Wits’ next game scheduled for January 20 against Polokwane City in Limpopo.

Meanwhile, Wits announced the signing of Black Leopards midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange on a pre-contract on Thursday, which will take effect from July 1 this year.

He is the fourth new face at the Clever Boys for next season, alongside Brandon Petersen, Prince Nxumalo and Sinethemba Jantjie.

📸: Last night didn't go our way, but we look forward and build towards maintaining our stance at the top! #BidvestWits 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Fz5nlFvgKG — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) January 10, 2019





