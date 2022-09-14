Gavin Hunt can make strong statement to doubters if SuperSport beat Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg - Veteran coach Gavin Hunt is on a mission to prove his doubters wrong. Hunt will be looking to lead his charges to their fourth successive league victory on Saturday afternoon as they travel to the FNB Stadium to play against Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto.

Story continues below Advertisement

After a slow start to the season, SuperSport’s rejuvenation has seen them move up to sixth in the league. A win against Chiefs could also see them potentially move into the top four. Hunt’s return to SuperSport at the start of the season was met with scepticism by many. While he won three league titles with the club between 2007 and 2010, many suggested that his best days as a coach were behind him and that his tactics are now outdated given his recent unsuccessful spells in charge of Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United.

While Hunt will not be expected to win anything major with Matsatsantsa this season, he is expected to help rebuild the club. They will be looking for nothing less than a strong top eight finish, while also challenging for the cup competitions on offer. If one thing is certain, SuperSport’s impressive 2-1 league win over Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this month proved that they are capable of beating any side in the league.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, who will be looking for nothing less than a win in order to revive confidence within his side. Amakhosi are 14th in the league and just two points clear of the relegation zone. There is no doubt that Zwane has so far underachieved after being given the coaching role on a permanent basis at the start of the season. He has certainly not yet convinced the Chiefs social media faithful, with some even suggesting that they would have preferred Ernst Middendorp, renowned for “helicopter football”, to stay in charge of the club. Under Middendorp, Chiefs famously lost the league title on the last day of the season in 2020. They thereafter parted ways with the German and since then, the club has been on a massive downward spiral.

Story continues below Advertisement

Unless they are able to sort out their woes soon, it looks like this could yet again be a long season for them. @eshlinv IOL Sport