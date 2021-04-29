Gavin Hunt doesn’t want to reveal ‘simple reason’ for Kaizer Chiefs’ inconsistent run

JOHANNESBURG - Coach Gavin Hunt chose to remain mum about the reason behind Kaizer Chiefs’ inconsistent run recently, after his team were brought down to earth by Chippa United at home on Wednesday, just a few days after an incredible win over league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs have beaten other top teams such as Orlando Pirates this season but their loss to the Chilli Boys summed up their inconsistent performances.

“It’s a very simple answer which I can’t say. But it’s a very simple answer. I’ve been in football for too long. If you understand, you’ll know what I am saying but it’s a very simple answer,” said a clearly disappointed Hunt in the post-match press conference at FNB Stadium.

ALSO READ: AmaZulu made Cape Town City look average, says elated Benni McCarthy

“But, ja, they fought and battled. But we had the ball so much around the box. We’ve got the make the pass. The final ball has to be better, and it wasn’t. But when you have to talk about inconsistency, there’s only one answer – which is very simple.”

Chippa stole the game in the last five minutes, with striker Bienvenu Eva Nga coming off the bench to score the only goal of the match after capitalising on a defensive error by Eric Mathoho. This was a smash and grab victory, considering that Chiefs dominated the game.

ALSO READ: Golden Arrows do AmaZulu a massive favour as they hold Mamelodi Sundowns

“Well, if you take your chances then you win the game,” Hunt said. “We have a problem - if you dominate the ball and you don’t score. Obviously, the longer it goes, (the difficult it becomes) - and you make an error like that, that’s what happens.”

The defeat to the Chilli Boys left Chiefs ninth on the standings with 28 points, one and seven behind the eighth and seventh-placed Baroka FC and Cape Town City who were crushed 5-1 by title hopefuls AmaZulu at home later in the day.

With 18 points still up for grabs, Chiefs’ targets of finishing in the top-eight still remain a possibility. But they’ll know that easier said than done, given that from their last six opponents some are chasing for the title, top-eight finish, continental qualifying spot or survival.

@MihlaliBalekla

IOL Sport