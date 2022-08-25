Gavin Hunt happy with SuperSport United’s improving performances

It has been an inauspicious start for Gavin Hunt in his second spell in charge at SuperSport United, many will argue, so far this season, but the decorated coach believes that his team will only improve in the coming weeks and months as they build on the strengths of a youthful outfit. After five matches in the Premiership, Hunt’s charges have managed to win only one game, while drawing a further two. They find themselves flirting with the relegation zone so early in the season, in 12th spot on the standings.

The midweek victory over Richards Bay away will certainly help boost morale as they go into a MTN8 quarter-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday at Tuks Stadium. So, while the rub of the green has not gone the way of Matsatantsa in recent weeks, Hunt is confident that his team are moving forward in their form and development. “Results wise, no. Performance wise, yes,” Hunt opined, regarding the current health of his team.

“I think with the squad that we have got, we have played well. Our worst performance was (on Wednesday) after five games and we won. Football sometimes goes like that. “In the other four games we have had our opportunities. Maybe, we weren’t as dominant in the last games before this one but in the other games we definitely dominated and we lost. “Performance wise, I have been very happy with the squad – they are certainly punching above their weight at the moment. They will get better but with the squad that we’ve got, we’ve been okay.”

SuperSport and Sundowns are on a collision course for a Tshwane derby double-header in the coming week, starting with the MTN8 clash this weekend. Next Friday, they will meet again in the league and Hunt believes that having already played a handful of games ahead of the start of the Cup competition, will leave his team in good stead over the next two matches. “You can’t prioritise one over the other,” Hunt said of the back-to-back clashes against their cross-town rivals. “There are pros and cons for these types of things … It is better that we have played, I think, as this competition comes now … We are going to have to defend very well on the weekend, that is for sure; and how we set up how we want to play, is going to be another thing.

“With the four players not being able to play, it is going to change the dynamics a little bit. I have an idea, but we will see how we go.” Two of those four players Hunt alluded to that cannot play this weekend include Grant Margeman and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are on loan from the defending league champions and are thus ineligible to play. @FreemanZAR

