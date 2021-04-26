Gavin Hunt heaps praise on Dumsani Zuma after Mamelodi Sundowns win

DURBAN - Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was happy with his troops for a change after they humbled Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 at Loftus Versveld on Sunday evening.

The result saw Sundowns end a four-match unbeaten run in the league as the previous win prior to the three points against Downs came when they defeated Orlando Pirates more than a month ago. It was also Masandawana's first defeat of the season after 22 games.

“I thought going 1-0 in the first half was unjust. I thought we had the better chances and we did not take it which has been the story of the season. We made one mistake and they scored,” Hunt said.

“We came back well and the most important thing was that we got a few points and moved up in the league. It was a good team effort and I thought that we had some good opportunities in the final third.“

The match appeared to be going according to the anticipated script of most people as Gaston Sirino put Sundowns ahead in the 35th minute.

However, lady-luck which has usually been against Chiefs this season worked in their favour this time as Mosa Lebusa’s own goal in the 72nd minute made matters level before Dumsani Zuma netted what proved to be the winner two minutes later.

“We deserved much more of that (luck) this season. Football people don’t worry about that as they look at the two p’s, games played, and points but that is football. We have had a lot of bad things happen but that is part of football and sometimes you have to soldier through it. All in all, we know we should have not been 1-0 down at halftime. There were big misses but that is football,” said the Chief's mentor.

Hunt paid tribute to Zuma who came of the bench and ended up turning the game around in Chiefs favour.

“Many coaches have had Zuma here at Chiefs. He has got the ability and if he gets better without the ball, he plays well. He was better at that today and you could see a resurgence in him with the goal and that is something we have to do as a team. Work without the ball and work hard,” said Hunt.

Chiefs will next be in action against Chippa United at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

@eshlinv