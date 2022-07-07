Gavin Hunt makes sensational return to SuperSport United

Durban - Supersport United have announced the return of Gavin Hunt as head Coach on a two year contract. The ex-Kaizer Chiefs boss returns to the club he won three consecutive league titles with and will take charge of the team ahead of the new season.

The 57-year-old mentor revealed his joy at returning to his old stomping grounds and expressed his delight at being afforded the opportunity to rebuild his former side. "I am really excited and looking forward to the challenge ahead, especially to work with the younger players at the club and build the team to ensure the club is successful and competitive In the PSL. I am looking forward to this challenge," he expressed. SuperSport United FC is pleased to confirm the return of coach Gavin Hunt as head coach on a twoyear deal.#WelcomeHomeGavin#SpartansUnite pic.twitter.com/LFiTByhXoD — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) July 7, 2022 Stan Matthews, the CEO of the club heaped praise on the experience of Hunt and hoped he could inflict his know-how on the good crop of youngsters the club has coming through the ranks.

"Gavin has a great history with our club and his coaching record speaks for itself with four PSL League titles and domestic cups to his name," he said. "We have some fantastic young talent in the club that will benefit from Gavin’s vast experience and coaching ability and we look forward to him blending our youth with the experienced players we already have and the couple of new players who will be joining us in the weeks ahead."

