Gavin Hunt on Chippa United's radar
Share this article:
JOHANNESBURG - Gavin Hunt could be returning to the dugout next season after reports emerged that Gqeberha-based side Chippa United are keen on his services.
Chippa are coach-less after parting ways with Lehlohonolo Seema who saved the team’s top-flight status via the gruelling promotion/relegation play-offs last month.
ALSO READ: Goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle reunited with former coach Eric Tinkler at Cape Town City
However, it appears that trigger-happy chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi is targeting a highly ranked coach for his side ahead of next term.
“We have received a lot of applications, including a number of international coaches. We have shortlisted the number into 12," Mpengesi told KickOff.com.
“This time we are looking for a high-profile coach. We should be announcing the new coach next week."
ALSO READ: Soweto giants Orlando Pirates unveil four new signings ahead of new season
In that interview, Mpengesi questioned the availability of Hunt. The 56-year-old coach is job-less after being sacked by Kaizer Chiefs towards the end of last campaign, following a streak of poor results in domestic football.
Hunt, though, achieved the improbable with Chiefs, inspiring them to the Champions League semi-finals. Interim coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have since led Chiefs to the final.
Since his departure at Chiefs, Hunt has been doing punditry work for paying sports channel SuperSport during the ongoing 2020 European Championships.
IOL Sport