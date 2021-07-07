Gavin Hunt on Chippa United's radar

JOHANNESBURG - Gavin Hunt could be returning to the dugout next season after reports emerged that Gqeberha-based side Chippa United are keen on his services. Chippa are coach-less after parting ways with Lehlohonolo Seema who saved the team’s top-flight status via the gruelling promotion/relegation play-offs last month.

"We have received a lot of applications, including a number of international coaches. We have shortlisted the number into 12," Mpengesi told KickOff.com.

"This time we are looking for a high-profile coach. We should be announcing the new coach next week." In that interview, Mpengesi questioned the availability of Hunt. The 56-year-old coach is job-less after being sacked by Kaizer Chiefs towards the end of last campaign, following a streak of poor results in domestic football.