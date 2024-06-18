Gavin Hunt reveals biggest regret from failed Kaizer Chiefs stint

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has revealed his biggest regret from his failed stint in charge of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs. After winning countless honours over a storied coaching career, Hunt was appointed was appointed the new coach of Kaizer Chiefs in 2020.

Initially, he was welcomed by Chiefs fan base, who felt he was the right man to get the club back on track and challenging for trophies. But after string of poor results, his relationship with the fans soured, and he was shown the door towards the end of the 2020/21 season. In that season, he did manage to reach the semi-final stage of the CAF Champions League, a competition the club has not qualified for since.

“Chiefs was fantastic. I got to the semi-finals of the Champions League and then I got fired,” Hunt told iDiski Times. “I couldn’t take the team to the final, that was a real disappointment for me and it’s something that will live with me for the rest of my life, but hey it is what it is,” he continued. “But for smaller clubs like I am with now at the moment in terms of budget constraints to get to places. Chartering planes and all these things, it makes a huge, huge difference coming from the South especially when you play in the North three times.

“And then there’s obviously the problems of stadium controls, you know with CAF, stadiums don’t get passed, then all of a sudden one team in South Africa plays at Lucas Moripe and it gets passed, how does that work, I don’t know?” Since leaving Chiefs, Hunt has rejoined SuperSport United, and has had a tough task of getting the club back where they used to be. Meanwhile, Chiefs have not fared much better, and have gone through two coaches plus an interim. AS FAR Rabat’s Nasreddine Nabi is the favourite to be appointed as the club’s new coach.